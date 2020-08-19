Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said that Thornton (elbow) will be activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday to start the second game of the team's doubleheader with the Phillies, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Thornton was placed on the IL earlier this month after experiencing right elbow inflammation, but he'll get the green light to rejoin the active roster after he came out of a live batting practice session Tuesday no worse for the wear. While he'll tentatively be serving as a sixth starter this week for the Blue Jays, Thornton should have a clear path to a spot in the team's regular five-man rotation beginning next week after Toronto placed Nate Pearson (elbow) on the 10-day IL on Wednesday.