Thornton was designated for assignment Friday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the newly-acquired Genesis Cabrera. Thornton has pitched well during his brief time in the majors this season but has spent the bulk of the year at Triple-A Buffalo, where he's posted a 4.18 ERA in 22 relief appearances.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Makes return to big leagues•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Reaches deal with Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Absent from wild-card roster•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Rejoins big club for doubleheader•