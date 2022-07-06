site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Dispatched to minors
Blue Jays optioned Thornton to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.
Toronto will swap Thornton out of its bullpen for another right-handed option in Casey Lawrence, who was called up from Triple-A in a corresponding move. After rejoining the Blue Jays on May 31, Thornton appeared in 16 games and turned in a 4.98 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 21.2 innings.
