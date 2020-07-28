Thornton didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 4-1 win over the Nationals, giving up one run on eight hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander needed 74 pitches (48 strikes) to record 12 outs, as a veteran Nats lineup made Thornton work and hit him hard when he did come into the strike zone. Fortunately for him, his defense turned four double plays behind him, limiting the damage to his ERA. Thornton is coming off a promising rookie season in 2019, but he'll need to be more efficient if he's going to become a consistent fantasy asset.