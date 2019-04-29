Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Fans seven in no-decision
Thornton allowed one run on two hits and five walks while striking out seven over five innings Sunday in a no-decision against the Athletics.
Thornton's lone run allowed came in the third inning on a double to left field, although he racked up a high pitch count by handing out five free passes. The 25-year-old fired 103 pitches (56 strikes) prior to his removal from the contest. Thornton had struggled in his past three outings entering the day, so although he wouldn't get credit for the win, it was good to see him get back on track. He owns a 5.08 ERA with a 33:12 K:BB over 28.1 innings this season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Takes another loss•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Gives up four runs•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Struggles in brief outing•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Fans seven in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Strikes out eight•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Earns rotation spot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball trade evaluator, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...