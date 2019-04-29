Thornton allowed one run on two hits and five walks while striking out seven over five innings Sunday in a no-decision against the Athletics.

Thornton's lone run allowed came in the third inning on a double to left field, although he racked up a high pitch count by handing out five free passes. The 25-year-old fired 103 pitches (56 strikes) prior to his removal from the contest. Thornton had struggled in his past three outings entering the day, so although he wouldn't get credit for the win, it was good to see him get back on track. He owns a 5.08 ERA with a 33:12 K:BB over 28.1 innings this season.