Thornton didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 3-2 loss to Cleveland, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out seven.

The 25-year-old was fairly impressive once again in his second big-league outing, throwing 52 of 92 pitches for strikes while falling just shy of his first quality start. Thornton is quickly solidifying his spot in the Jays' rotation, and he'll take his next turn Friday at home against the Rays.