Thornton (1-4) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up two runs on three hits and five walks over 5.2 innings while striking out seven in a 7-3 victory over the Giants.

The rookie right-hander had plenty of trouble finding the plate, tossing 57 of 102 pitches for strikes, but he generated 16 swinging strikes and would have emerged completely unscathed if not for a Pablo Sandoval homer in the third inning. Thornton will carry a 4.81 ERA and 46:21 K:BB through 43 innings into his next start Sunday, on the road against the White Sox.