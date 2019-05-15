Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Fans seven to collect first win
Thornton (1-4) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up two runs on three hits and five walks over 5.2 innings while striking out seven in a 7-3 victory over the Giants.
The rookie right-hander had plenty of trouble finding the plate, tossing 57 of 102 pitches for strikes, but he generated 16 swinging strikes and would have emerged completely unscathed if not for a Pablo Sandoval homer in the third inning. Thornton will carry a 4.81 ERA and 46:21 K:BB through 43 innings into his next start Sunday, on the road against the White Sox.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Hit hard by Twins•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Allows one hit over seven•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Fans seven in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Takes another loss•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Gives up four runs•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Struggles in brief outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...