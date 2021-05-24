The Blue Jays announced Thornton would start Monday's game against the Rays, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Two of Thornton's 14 appearances on the season have come as a starter, though he's served as more of an opener on both occasions. Expect that trend to continue Monday, with Thornton likely to work between two or three innings before turning the game over to the bull. Ross Stripling was initially lined up to start Monday, so he could end up acting as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen if Toronto elects to go that route.
