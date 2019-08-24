Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Gives up four runs in no-decision
Thornton allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits and a walk over four-plus innings Friday, striking out four and taking a no-decision in the 7-4 loss to the Mariners.
Thornton was twice spotted leads, but he couldn't make either of them hold up. He was pulled in the fifth inning in favor of reliever Buddy Boshers after allowing a J.P. Crawford solo home run and a single to Austin Nola. The right-hander has a 5.34 ERA and 1.52 WHIP with 117 strikeouts over 124.2 innings this season. The 25-year-old is expected to make his next start versus the Braves on Wednesday.
