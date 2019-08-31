Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Handed ninth loss
Thornton (4-9) took the loss after yielding four runs (three earned) on six hits while striking out six over five innings Friday against the Astros.
Thornton gave up all four of his runs in the fifth inning, allowing a three-run blast before getting yanked. The 25-year-old has allowed three or fewer runs in four straight outings, though he owns a 5.34 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 123 punchouts over 129.2 innings this season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Gives up four runs in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Strikes out three in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Handed tough-luck loss•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Blows six-run lead•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Limits Orioles to one run•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Activated ahead of start•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....