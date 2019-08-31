Thornton (4-9) took the loss after yielding four runs (three earned) on six hits while striking out six over five innings Friday against the Astros.

Thornton gave up all four of his runs in the fifth inning, allowing a three-run blast before getting yanked. The 25-year-old has allowed three or fewer runs in four straight outings, though he owns a 5.34 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 123 punchouts over 129.2 innings this season.