Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Hit hard by Twins
Thornton (0-4) allowed five earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out one across two innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Twins.
Thornton hit trouble early and often in Wednesday's start, with the big blows coming on a pair of two-run home runs. He was never able to got on track, finding the zone on only 37 of his 63 pitches and generating just two swinging strikes. The 25-year-old was coming off two strong starts, combining to allow only one earned run across 12 innings while whiffing 12. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, likely to come Tuesday at San Francisco.
