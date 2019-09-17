Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: In line for traditional start
Thornton is listed as the Blue Jays' starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.
For the first time all season, Thornton worked out of the bullpen as a primary pitcher in his previous turn through the rotation. The arrangement yielded favorable results, as Thornton struck out seven over five no-hit innings to pick up a win over the Red Sox. Despite Thornton's success in the new role, manager Charlie Montoyo has apparently decided to deploy the right-hander in more traditional fashion Tuesday. While working as a starter boosts Thornton's odds of working deeper into the contest, his body of work this season (5.23 ERA, 1.50 WHIP in 28 starts) hasn't been overly impressive.
