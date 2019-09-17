Play

Thornton is listed as the Blue Jays' starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.

For the first time all season, Thornton worked out of the bullpen as a primary pitcher in his previous turn through the rotation. The arrangement yielded favorable results, as Thornton struck out seven over five no-hit innings to pick up a win over the Red Sox. Despite Thornton's success in the new role, manager Charlie Montoyo has apparently decided to deploy the right-hander in more traditional fashion Tuesday. While working as a starter boosts Thornton's odds of working deeper into the contest, his body of work this season (5.23 ERA, 1.50 WHIP in 28 starts) hasn't been overly impressive.

