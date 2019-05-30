Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Labors through 4.2 frames
Thornton allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks over 4.2 innings during Wednesday's loss to the Rays. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.
Thornton didn't have his best command Wednesday with only 58 of his 97 pitches going for strikes. Still, the 25-year-old was able to limit the damage to three runs, which eventually allowed Toronto to force extra-innings. Thornton has a 4.53 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 65:28 K:BB through 12 starts and lines up to face the Yankees next week.
