Thornton was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with elbow inflammation, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Thornton apparently felt off during a bullpen session, resulting in his placement on the IL. The Blue Jays have yet to announce who will replace Thornton in the rotation, though there's a chance Chase Anderson (oblique) could return from the IL to start Saturday. Jacob Waguespack was added to the active roster in a corresponding move.