Manager Charlie Montoyo said Thornton will serve as the opening pitcher for Tuesday's bullpen game against the Nationals, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Toronto is still waiting on Nate Pearson (groin) and Ross Stripling (forearm) to return from the injured list, so Thornton will make a second straight "spot start" to open the Blue Jays' five-game week. Thornton tossed two innings and 25 pitches in his last turn as an opener April 21, and he shouldn't push significantly further past those limits Tuesday. Montoyo mentioned Tommy Milone as one of the relievers that will likely eat innings once Thornton exits.