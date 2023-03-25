Thornton was optioned to Triple-A by the Blue Jays on Saturday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Thornton will begin the season in the minors after posting a 6.48 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 8.1 innings in the Grapefruit League. The right-hander was relatively effective with a 4.11 ERA over 32 appearances with Toronto in 2022, but he'll be an up-and-down option for the Blue Jays to begin -- and likely end -- the 2023 campaign.