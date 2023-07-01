The Blue Jays optioned Thornton to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Thornton has thrown 5.1 major-league innings this season, and he surrendered his first earned run of the year Friday against Boston. He'll now head back to Triple-A, where he holds a 3.04 ERA and 1.51 WHIP through 23.2 frames. Thomas Hatch will come up from Buffalo to replace Thornton, though Thornton could return to Toronto if he keeps performing well in the minors.