Thornton was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo prior to Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Thornton's demotion comes as no surprise, as he's allowed a combined eight earned runs across his last four relief appearances. Newly acquired Trevor Richards will take his spot on the 26-man roster.
