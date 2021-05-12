Thornton (1-0) allowed a double but did not allow a run as he picked up the win over Atlanta on Tuesday.

Thornton was called upon to pitch in the seventh and surrendered a double to Christian Pache after getting two easy outs but was able to get out of the inning with no harm done. The Blue Jays tacked on three runs in the eighth and were able to hold on 5-3 which secured the 27-year-old with his first win since September of 2019. Thornton has a solid 2.45 ERA over 18.1 innings but his 1.20 WHIP suggests he's still letting men on too often.