Thornton gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless seventh inning Thursday to record his second hold of the season in a win over the Rays.

With closer Jordan Romano getting a rest, Adam Cimber handled the ninth inning and David Phelps the eighth, opening up a high-leverage setup spot for Thornton as he protected a 2-1 lead. The right-hander is prone to occasional blowups, but he posted a solid 4.08 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB through 17.2 innings in June, and his ability to work in a variety of roles should keep him busy in the second half for Toronto.