Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Picks up third victory
Thornton (3-6) secured the victory after allowing three hits and struck out five over six scoreless innings Sunday against the Orioles.
Thornton was sharp on the mound in the series finale, and he'd exit the contest with a 6-0 lead after firing 63 of 89 pitches for strikes. The 25-year-old right-hander had given up 12 total runs over his last two starts (six innings) entering the day, but he was able to turn things around by turning in a quality start Sunday. Thornton will carry a 4.85 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with 97 strikeouts over 94.2 innings into the All-Star break.
