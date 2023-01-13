Thornton and the Blue Jays agreed on a one-year, $1 million contract Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Thornton and the team will now avoid arbitration after making a deal Friday. The right-hander compiled a 4.11 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 37 strikeouts and three holds over 46 innings in 32 appearances with Toronto in 2022.
