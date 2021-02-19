General manager Ross Atkins said Friday that Thornton (elbow) is beginning spring training with no restrictions, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

The 27-year-old was able to avoid Tommy John surgery and instead had loose bodies removed from his right elbow at the start of September, but he's ready to go for the start of spring workouts. Thornton struggled before being shut down in 2020 with seven runs and 15 hits allowed over 5.2 innings, and he faces long odds of cracking the Blue Jays' starting rotation to open 2021.