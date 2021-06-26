Thornton (1-3) took the loss Friday as the Blue Jays fell 6-5 to the Orioles, walking three batters and giving up an unearned run in the 10th inning.

The right-hander tossed only 13 of 29 pitches for strikes as he issued free passes to Anthony Santander, Maikel Franco and Pat Valaika to bring home Baltimore's phantom runner in the 10th. Thornton is having a rough June with a 6.97 ERA through 10.1 innings, but his issues had been with command (four homers allowed on the month) and not control (only one June walk prior to Friday against 13 strikeouts). Either way, he'll remain in a long-relief role until he begins to sort things out.