Thornton (3-7) took the loss Monday as the Blue Jays were downed 10-8 by the Red Sox, coughing up five runs on five hits and three walks over 1.1 innings. He failed to strike out a batter.

A Michael Chavis grand slam in the first inning accounted for most of the damage against Thornton. The rookie right-hander will take a 5.25 ERA and 97:44 K:BB through 96 innings into his next start Saturday in Detroit.