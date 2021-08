Thornton was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to serve as the 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader against the Angels, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Thornton served as the extra man for Saturday's twin bill against Boston but did not appear in either game before being sent back to Buffalo. The right-hander will once again join the Blue Jays' bullpen Tuesday in Anaheim before likely being sent back to Triple-A.