Thornton (elbow) is expected to play catch from 120 feet Wednesday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Manager Charlie Montoyo said Thornton is "progressing" and could be cleared for mound work in the near future if everything goes well during his long-toss session. The right-hander has been on the IL since Aug. 6 with elbow inflammation.
