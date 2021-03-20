Thornton struck out four over two perfect innings in his first Grapefruit League action of the year Friday against the Tigers.

He threw 20 of his 27 pitches for strikes. Thornton had a delayed start to camp as he recovered from September surgery to remove bone spurs from his elbow, so he may not have time to get stretched out for a rotation role despite the team's need in that area, but he could still provide valuable innings right away as the Jays look to cover for the absence of Nate Pearson (groin).