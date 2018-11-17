Thornton was traded from the Astros to the Blue Jays in exchange for Aledmys Diaz on Saturday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Thornton has yet to make his major-league debut after spending four seasons in the minors. He posted a 4.42 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 122 strikeouts over 124 innings with Triple-A Round Rock in 2018 and figures to have a shot to win a spot within Toronto's starting rotation in spring training.