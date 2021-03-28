The Blue Jays informed Thornton that he would be included on the Opening Day roster as a member of the bullpen, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

According to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, manager Charlie Montoyo said the Blue Jays are still planning to develop Thornton as a starter, but the organization's ample rotation depth will force him to bide his time in the bullpen until an injury or two opens up an opportunity for him. Thornton should deliver better ratios while he works in relief, but the lower volume of innings and less predictable pitching schedule will make it tough to mine fantasy value from him.