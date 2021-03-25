Thornton gave up three hits and a walk over three scoreless innings during Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees. He struck out three.

Making his first start of the spring, Thornton tossed 47 pitches (31 strikes) and shut down a lineup that featured all of the Yankees' big bats aside from Luke Voit. The right-hander's late start to camp has prevented him from factoring into the rotation mix to begin the regular season, but Thornton could provide valuable innings in long relief behind a potentially shaky starting five aside from Hyun Jin Ryu.