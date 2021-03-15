Thornton (elbow) is expected to make his Grapefruit League debut Friday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Thornton has been brought along slowly this spring as he works his way back from September surgery to remove bone chips from his elbow. He could still have time to get fully up to speed by Opening Day, though there's no guarantee he spends that day as a member of the major-league roster. The Blue Jays intend to have Thornton stretch out for starting duty this spring, but the team doesn't appear to have a spot open in the rotation for him.
