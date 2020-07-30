Thornton's scheduled start against the Phillies on Saturday has been postponed, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
The Phillies announced that a pair of staff members tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, prompting the team to shut down its stadium and postpone this weekend's series against the Blue Jays. It's unclear clear when Thornton will start next.
