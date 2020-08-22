Thornton will start Sunday against the Rays, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Thornton started Game 2 of a doubleheader Thursday, but he was roughed up over two-thirds of an inning. As a result, he'll be able to start on short notice for the team's series finale in Tampa Bay. It's unclear whether he'll face any workload limitations Sunday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him near his full pitch count if he's effective.

