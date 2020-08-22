Thornton will start Sunday against the Rays, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Thornton started Game 2 of a doubleheader Thursday, but he was roughed up over two-thirds of an inning. As a result, he'll be able to start on short notice for the team's series finale in Tampa Bay. It's unclear whether he'll face any workload limitations Sunday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him near his full pitch count if he's effective.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Surrenders six earned runs•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Activated prior to start•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Coming off IL on Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Throws live batting practice•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Throws bullpen session•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Set to play catch•