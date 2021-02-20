Thornton is stretching out as a starter in camp, though the Blue Jays may wind up using him in a relief role, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Thornton made three starts last season but lasted a combined 5.2 innings and gave up seven runs. He was shut down with an elbow injury, though he's throwing without restrictions to start camp. In a full season as primarily a starter in 2019, his 4.84 ERA certainly didn't turn many heads. A bullpen role is his clearest path to big-league innings this season, though he could wind up remaining stretched out as a starter in the minors.