Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Strikes out three in no-decision
Thornton allowed three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out three over six innings in a 4-3 loss to the Mariners Saturday.
Thornton was nicked for a run in the second inning on a Keon Broxton sacrifice fly, then yielded two in the fourth on an Austin Nola solo homer and a second sacrifice fly by Broxton. The 25-year-old has now had four good starts out of his last nine, pitching six innings each time and only surrendering five total earned runs. Unfortunately, in the other five starts he lasted only 14 innings and allowed 27 total earned runs. It all adds up to a 5.30 ERA and 1.48 WHIP. Thornton will have a tough test in his next start on the road Thursday against the Dodgers.
