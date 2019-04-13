Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Struggles in brief outing
Thornton (0-1) took the loss after surrendering five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three over three innings Friday against the Rays.
Thornton gave up a solo homer in the first inning, following by four more runs in the third on a pair of long balls and a triple. The 25-year-old turned in his shortest start of the young campaign, as he was pulled after three frames with 70 pitches. Thornton will head into his next start with a 4.61 ERA and 18 punchouts across 13.2 innings.
