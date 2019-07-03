Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Struggles mightily
Thornton (2-6) allowed seven runs on 11 hits with one walk and a strikeout across 2.2 innings while taking a loss against the Red Sox on Tuesday.
While he gave up one long ball and one free pass, the good news is Thornton didn't really struggle with home runs and walks in this one. However, he did give up a season-high 11 hits. Thornton has yielded 12 runs on 18 hits in his last six innings. He is 2-6 with a 5.18 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 92 strikeouts in 88.2 innings this season. Thornton will pitch again Sunday at home against the Orioles.
