Thornton allowed six earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out one across 0.2 innings Thursday in the second game of the Blue Jays' doubleheader against the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision.

Thornton couldn't make it out of the first inning, as he allowed the first six batters he faced to reach base. It appeared that he settled in when he recorded two consecutive outs, but was finally yanked when he surrendered an RBI double to the eighth batter of the inning. This was Thornton's first outing since being activated from the injured list with an elbow injury ,and he'll try to bounce back in his next start, currently projected to come Wednesday against Boston.