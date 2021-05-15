Thornton (1-1) allowed two runs on a hit and two walks with three strikeouts in 1.2 innings, taking the loss Friday versus Philadelphia.

Thornton had little trouble in the sixth inning, but he walked two batters in the seventh, and Tim Mayza allowed both of his inherited runners to score. That left Thornton with the loss. He has a 3.15 ERA,1.25 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB across 20 innings this season. Thornton has logged more than one inning in 10 of his 12 appearances, so he's unlikely to see much work in the late innings.