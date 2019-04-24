Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Takes another loss
Thornton (0-3) took the loss against the Giants on Tuesday by allowing four runs on six hits over five innings. He struck out five and did not issue a walk.
Thornton gave up nine runs in 7.2 innings over his previous two starts, so getting through five innings Tuesday may be a small step in the right direction. The 25-year-old has a 5.79 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 26:7 K:BB across 23.1 innings thus far in his rookie campaign, and lines up to pitch Sunday versus the Athletics.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Gives up four runs•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Struggles in brief outing•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Fans seven in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Strikes out eight•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Earns rotation spot•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Contract selected•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...
-
Waivers and Monday's winners/losers
Gregory Polanco is back from the injured list. Heath Cummings tells you about that and more...
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran