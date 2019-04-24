Thornton (0-3) took the loss against the Giants on Tuesday by allowing four runs on six hits over five innings. He struck out five and did not issue a walk.

Thornton gave up nine runs in 7.2 innings over his previous two starts, so getting through five innings Tuesday may be a small step in the right direction. The 25-year-old has a 5.79 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 26:7 K:BB across 23.1 innings thus far in his rookie campaign, and lines up to pitch Sunday versus the Athletics.