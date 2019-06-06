Thornton allowed four runs on five hits and three walks over five innings during Wednesday's 11-7 win over the Yankees. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Thornton gave up only a solo homer through the first four innings, but he allowed four hits and three runs in the fifth to bring an end to his evening. The 25-year-old has a 4.73 ERA, 1.36 Whip and 69:31 K:BB through 64.2 innings and lines up to pitch Tuesday at Baltimore.