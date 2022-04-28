Thornton (0-1) took the loss Wednesday after allowing two runs on three hits across one inning during the Red Sox's 7-1 victory.

Thornton replaced Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling in the sixth inning and immediately got into trouble by allowing three straight singles. The next batter -- Enrique Hernandez -- hit a sacrifice fly, giving the Red Sox a 3-1 lead, but Thornton was able to limit the damage by retiring the next two batters. After allowing a run during his first outing of the season, Thornton had registered four straight scoreless outings (seven innings) before getting touched up for multiple runs Wednesday.