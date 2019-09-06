Thornton did not factor into the decision during Thursday's loss to the Rays, giving up three runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out four across 4.2 innings.

Thornton held Tampa Bay scoreless until the fourth inning, when he gave up a leadoff double to Austin Meadows. A fielding error by Justin Smoak allowed Tommy Pham to reach and Meadows to score. Pham then accounted for the second run on a sacrifice fly by Avisail Garcia. Thornton was soon pulled in the fifth after giving up a double, hitting Meadows with a pitch and issuing back-to-back walks. The right-hander will take a 5.23 ERA and 1.50 WHIP into a tough matchup against the Red Sox on Wednesday.