Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Takes no-decision in loss
Thornton did not factor into the decision during Thursday's loss to the Rays, giving up three runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out four across 4.2 innings.
Thornton held Tampa Bay scoreless until the fourth inning, when he gave up a leadoff double to Austin Meadows. A fielding error by Justin Smoak allowed Tommy Pham to reach and Meadows to score. Pham then accounted for the second run on a sacrifice fly by Avisail Garcia. Thornton was soon pulled in the fifth after giving up a double, hitting Meadows with a pitch and issuing back-to-back walks. The right-hander will take a 5.23 ERA and 1.50 WHIP into a tough matchup against the Red Sox on Wednesday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Handed ninth loss•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Gives up four runs in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Strikes out three in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Handed tough-luck loss•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Blows six-run lead•
-
Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Limits Orioles to one run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...