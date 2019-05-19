Thornton gave up only one run on three hits in six innings versus the White Sox on Sunday but did not factor into the decision. He struck out four and walked one batter.

An RBI-groundout by Jose Abreu in the fourth inning was the only run the White Sox could muster against Thornton, but a stagnant Toronto offense kept him out of the win column. Thornton has had a roller coaster season thus far, pitching well in six of his 10 starts but getting hit hard in all four of his losses. He'll carry a 4.41 ERA and 1.20 WHIP into his next start against San Diego on Friday.