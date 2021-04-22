Thornton pitched two innings against Boston on Wednesday, allowing no runs on two hits without walking or striking out a batter. He did not factor in the decision.
Thornton made his first start of the campaign Wednesday, but he was limited to 25 pitches despite yielding only two hits. The right-hander started 29 games during his rookie season in 2019 before elbow issues held him to just three appearances last season. He could work his way back into a traditional starting role at some point, but for now his role seems to be confined to that of a long reliever and short-inning opener.
