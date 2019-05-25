Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Turns in another solid outing
Thornton gave up three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out 10 over six innings Friday in a no-decision against San Diego.
Thornton surrendered two runs in the third inning and another in the fifth before exiting the contest. The 25-year-old right-hander did manage to turn in his second straight quality start, though he wasn't able to pick up the victory in either outing. He'll carry a 4.42 ERA with 60 punchouts over 55 frames into his next outing.
