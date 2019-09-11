Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Working behind opener
Thornton will serve as the Blue Jays' primary pitcher behind opener Wilmer Font in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
All of Thornton's previous 28 appearances have come as a traditional starter, but with the 25-year-old already up to 134.1 innings -- just 1.1 innings shy of his previous career high for any professional season -- in 2019, the Blue Jays may be inclined to manage his workload carefully the rest of the way. Deploying him as a primary pitcher is one means to achieve that, and the arrangement should help Thornton deliver more useful ratios while his pitch count is being monitored. Expect Font to work the first inning or two before Thornton enters Wednesday's contest.
