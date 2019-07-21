Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Yields four runs in no-decision
Thornton allowed four runs on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts across three innings during a no-decision against the Tigers on Saturday.
The 25-year-old is headed in the wrong direction, as again he lasted under 55 pitches in a start. During his last two appearances since the All-Star break, Thornton has allowed nine runs, including two homers, in 4.1 innings. He threw six shutout innings against the Orioles just before the break, but still, in four of his last five appearances, he's yielded at least four runs. Overall, Thornton is 3-7 with a 5.45 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 100 strikeouts in 99 innings this season. He will pitch next against the Rays on home Friday.
