Thornton allowed one run on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts across five innings during a no-decision in relief against the Orioles on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old pitched well enough to win and ate a bulk of the innings for the Blue Jays after their opener pitched one frame, but the game was tied with Thornton left. However, the performance helped drop his WHIP and ERA, which is now below 5.00. Thornton owns a 1.23 ERA in his last three appearances (14.2 frames). Overall, he is 5-9 with a 4.93 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 138 strikeouts in 144.1 innings this season.